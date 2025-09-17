Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,890 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IFRA opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

