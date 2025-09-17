Hardin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,132 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.9% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

