Hardin Capital Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Hardin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

