iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHH Holdings Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,777 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $27,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHH. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IBHH opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

