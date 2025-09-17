Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHE

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBHE. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $607,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 185.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBHE opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

