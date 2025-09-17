Everpar Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $133.84 and a 12 month high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

