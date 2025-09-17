Everpar Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $248.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

