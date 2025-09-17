MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

