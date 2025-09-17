Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BFH shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.