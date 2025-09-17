GSG Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after purchasing an additional 907,073 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161,350 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20,926.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SMH opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.20. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $308.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.