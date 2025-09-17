Head to Head Analysis: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 2.93% 12.20% 6.07% Sohu.com 22.70% -6.37% -3.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $5.61 billion 1.08 $108.86 million $0.15 40.00 Sohu.com $598.40 million 0.79 -$100.27 million $4.17 3.76

This table compares CyberAgent and Sohu.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CyberAgent and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than CyberAgent.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

