iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

