Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.