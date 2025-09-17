Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Financial Survey

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out -2,280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Healthcare REIT pays out -454.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and American Healthcare REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust -1.24% -0.26% -0.11% American Healthcare REIT -1.56% -1.43% -0.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Healthcare REIT has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and American Healthcare REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 American Healthcare REIT 0 0 10 1 3.09

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 26.84%. American Healthcare REIT has a consensus target price of $41.89, suggesting a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than American Healthcare REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and American Healthcare REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $52.23 million 3.94 $2.07 million ($0.05) -290.40 American Healthcare REIT $2.07 billion 3.44 -$37.81 million ($0.22) -192.09

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Healthcare REIT. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Healthcare REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats American Healthcare REIT on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

