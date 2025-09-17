Analyzing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Cactus pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cactus pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cactus has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Cactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $6.02 million 7.70 $5.16 million $0.44 8.66 Cactus $1.13 billion 2.86 $185.41 million $2.65 15.27

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Cactus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cactus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PermRock Royalty Trust and Cactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cactus 2 1 2 0 2.00

Cactus has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.43%. Given Cactus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cactus is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cactus has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Cactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 84.81% 7.46% 7.31% Cactus 16.19% 17.34% 12.69%

Summary

Cactus beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. This segment also provides field services to install, maintain, and handle the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells spoolable pipes and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand name. Its products are primarily used to transport oil, gas, and other liquids. This segment also provides field services and rental items through service centers and pipe yards, as well as offers equipment and services internationally. In addition, the company offers repair and refurbishment services. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.