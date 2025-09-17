Contrasting Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Safehold and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Safehold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 5 4 0 2.44 AvalonBay Communities 0 8 5 0 2.38

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $21.78, suggesting a potential upside of 33.61%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $218.42, suggesting a potential upside of 13.65%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold 27.45% 4.70% 1.61% AvalonBay Communities 38.91% 9.70% 5.45%

Dividends

This table compares Safehold and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Safehold pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities pays out 86.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Safehold has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Safehold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Safehold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Safehold has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safehold and AvalonBay Communities”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $365.68 million 3.20 $105.76 million $1.43 11.40 AvalonBay Communities $2.91 billion 9.39 $1.08 billion $8.12 23.67

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Safehold on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized segment includes all other complete communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.