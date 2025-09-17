Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,557,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $104.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

