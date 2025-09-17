Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 270.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after buying an additional 2,644,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,847,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 226,048 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 37.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,284,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,241,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

