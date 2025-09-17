Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.