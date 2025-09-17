Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.