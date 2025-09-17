Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 703 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after buying an additional 232,049 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

