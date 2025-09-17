iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Stock Holdings Reduced by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $361.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $363.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

