iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.41 and last traded at $137.10, with a volume of 1915946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.24.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73,377.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,292,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,817,000 after buying an additional 2,289,391 shares during the period. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $179,665,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $164,781,000. Qalhat Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 3,588,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after buying an additional 1,137,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after buying an additional 657,162 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

