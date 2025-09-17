Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

