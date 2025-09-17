Systrade AG Boosts Position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. $IRS

Systrade AG raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones comprises approximately 1.7% of Systrade AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Systrade AG’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the 1st quarter valued at $4,209,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 865,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the 1st quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $903.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

