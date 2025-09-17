Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,336.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 865,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,802,000 after buying an additional 486,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,812,423.83. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,055,075. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $160.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.24.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

