Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $443,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21,737.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after buying an additional 1,850,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

