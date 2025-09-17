Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average of $232.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

