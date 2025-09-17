Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $8.51 Million in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

