Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $83.26.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

