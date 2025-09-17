Fermata Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,525,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

