iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

