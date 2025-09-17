iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,937 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $463.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $465.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.