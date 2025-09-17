Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 211,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 140,576 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

