Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 3,184 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $604.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $61.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

