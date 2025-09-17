Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF $RODM Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

