Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 11,835 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 2.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 495,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 484,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after buying an additional 60,768 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 349,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 329,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 128,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BATS SYLD opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $76.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.