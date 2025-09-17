indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,779.74. This trade represents a 52.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Donald Mcclymont sold 41,986 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $177,180.92.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $821.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 71.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. indie Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 34.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

