Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,218 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 842.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.09.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.2634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

