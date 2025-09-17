EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) COO Paul Gaske Sells 9,483 Shares

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) COO Paul Gaske sold 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $719,475.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,304.63. The trade was a 98.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Gaske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Paul Gaske sold 750 shares of EchoStar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $58,740.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of EchoStar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $3,611,250.00.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. EchoStar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 0.99.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in EchoStar by 15.5% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355,009 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at about $9,541,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 343,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 313,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.90.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

