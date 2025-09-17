EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) COO Paul Gaske Sells 9,483 Shares

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATSGet Free Report) COO Paul Gaske sold 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $719,475.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,304.63. The trade was a 98.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Gaske also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 12th, Paul Gaske sold 750 shares of EchoStar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $58,740.00.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of EchoStar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $3,611,250.00.

EchoStar Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ SATS opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. EchoStar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in EchoStar by 15.5% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,960,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355,009 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at about $9,541,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 343,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 313,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 target price on EchoStar in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

