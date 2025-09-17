Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $77,577,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 853.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,399,000 after buying an additional 285,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 811.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 389.0% in the first quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 198,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 158,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 867,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,465,000 after buying an additional 155,162 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. Wall Street Zen raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average of $215.99. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $271.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

