Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider David Malcom Rodman Sells 11,367 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $409,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,864. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,365 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $146,949.45.

On Monday, July 14th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $165,829.94.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -0.29. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLYS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

