Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider David Malcom Rodman Sells 11,367 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $409,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,864. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,365 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $146,949.45.
- On Monday, July 14th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $165,829.94.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of MLYS stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -0.29. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.
Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLYS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
