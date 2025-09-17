Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein Sells 52,073 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $561,346.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,599.18. This represents a 15.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.3%
ARI stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 98.25, a current ratio of 98.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -714.29%.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on ARI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
