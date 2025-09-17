Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein Sells 52,073 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $561,346.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,599.18. This represents a 15.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 2.3%

ARI stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 98.25, a current ratio of 98.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -714.29%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,921,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,191 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,951,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 96,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 50.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 432,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

