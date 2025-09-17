The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $352.80 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.