Procyon Advisors LLC Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VYMI opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.