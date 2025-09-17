Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1%

GD stock opened at $326.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.24. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.18.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.