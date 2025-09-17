Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 538 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Westshore Wealth LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.3% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

