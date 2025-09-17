Nicole Noye Purchases 76,923 Shares of Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE) Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Noye acquired 76,923 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,538.45.
Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.
About Locality Planning Energy
