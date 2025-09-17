JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.81, with a volume of 468611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.93.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 974,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,534 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

