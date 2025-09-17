WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.98 and last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 56427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

